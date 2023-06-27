Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lough Swilly RNLI involved in nine hour rescue operation

Lough Swilly RNLI was involved in a 9 hour rescue operation yesterday.

Volunteers were paged at 8:13am to assist a fishing vessel with 5 people onboard, 25 nautical miles off Malin Head.

The boat had developed mechanical problems and had contacted Malin Head Coast Guard for help.

Lough Swilly RNLI established a tow and took the boat to safety before returning to Buncrana to refuel and make ready for service again.

The rescue service is reminding people if they are in difficulty in the water or see someone in trouble to contact the Coast Guard immediately.

