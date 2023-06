The Irish Air Corps is to get the first of two new planes for monitoring Ireland’s coasts today.

The aircraft were purchased in late 2019, to replace the current maritime patrol planes which have been in operation for almost 30 years.

They’ll be used to monitor waters around the country for any potential security threats and will also be used for logistics support, medical evacuations and search and rescue.

The Tánaiste and senior Defence Forces members will unveil the new aircraft later today.