New boardwalk, beach wheelchair and mobility walker launched at Portsalon beach

New boardwalk, beach wheelchair and Age Friendly mobility walker launched at Magherawarden’s Blue Flag beach in Portsalon.

The former Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Liam Blaney at the official launch says the project will make a remarkable contribution towards facilitating equal enjoyment of the area’s magnificent beaches.

He says the development of the boardwalk provides enhanced access for all visitors, creating a community asset that will greatly benefit wheelchair users, families with older members and small children, and individuals with restricted mobility.

Local members from the Irish Wheelchair Association Danny Boyce and Martin Cassidy with representatives from the Donegal Centre for Independent Living also acknowledged their delight with the new facility and expressed their enthusiasm to use it frequently in the coming months.

The mobility equipment at Magerawarden beach is available through the beach lifeguards on 087 2581160.