Two people arrested as Gardai continue to investigate assault at Slieve League

Gardai have confirmed that they are investigating an alleged assault at Slieve League.

A major multi-agency operation was launched yesterday in the area and a house sealed off in Killybegs.

A man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 20s, have been arrested in connection with the incident which occurred between Saturday and Sunday last.

Public access to Slieve League remains closed to facilitate the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the vicinity of Slieve League between Saturday and Sunday evening and who may have camera footage, including dash cam is asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Gardai say investigations are ongoing.