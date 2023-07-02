Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Defeat for St Johnstone in Sam Jeffrey Cup

 

Sam Jeffrey Cup Semi Finals 

St Johnston 1st XI155/5 (38.2)
Coleraine 1st XI141/8 (30.3/31)
Coleraine 1st XI won by 2 wickets (DLS method)
Ballyspallen 1st XI195/6 (37)
Bready 1st XI178/1 (21.4/25)
Bready 1st XI won by 9 wickets (DLS method)
North West Senior Cup Semi Finals
Fox Lodge 1st XI128 (27.4/36)
Newbuildings 1st XI128/2 (24.3/36)
Newbuildings 1st XI won by 8 wickets (DLS method)
Eglinton 1st XI126 (32.1/33)
Brigade 1st XI133/3 (25.4/33)
Brigade 1st XI won by 7 wickets (DLS method)
North West Cricket Premier League 
Killyclooney 1st XI241/9 (38)
Bonds Glen 1st XI160 (28.1/32)
Killyclooney 1st XI won by 58 runs (DLS method)
Coleraine 1st XI127/9 (39)
Eglinton 1st XI129/3 (30.3/39)
Eglinton 1st XI won by 7 wickets
Coleraine 1st XI127/9 (39)
Eglinton 1st XI129/3 (30.3/39)
Eglinton 1st XI won by 7 wickets
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

slieve-league-cliffs
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for information in Slieve League investigation

2 July 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

Donegal sees another Lotto win

2 July 2023
Diversion 1
News, Top Stories

Local diversion in place today in Letterkenny for Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service

2 July 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following incident in Letterkenny yesterday

2 July 2023
Advertisement

Related News

slieve-league-cliffs
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for information in Slieve League investigation

2 July 2023
lotto
News, Top Stories

Donegal sees another Lotto win

2 July 2023
Diversion 1
News, Top Stories

Local diversion in place today in Letterkenny for Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service

2 July 2023
Garda Exterior
News, Top Stories

Man hospitalised following incident in Letterkenny yesterday

2 July 2023
house housing home build derelict crisis
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for First-Home Scheme to include second-hand homes

2 July 2023
Shaun 3
News, Top Stories

Former Highland Radio presenter, Shaun Doherty to be ordained today

2 July 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube