Defeat for St Johnstone in Sam Jeffrey Cup

Sam Jeffrey Cup Semi Finals
St Johnston 1st XI155/5 (38.2)
Coleraine 1st XI141/8 (30.3/31)
Coleraine 1st XI won by 2 wickets (DLS method)
Ballyspallen 1st XI195/6 (37)
Bready 1st XI178/1 (21.4/25)
Bready 1st XI won by 9 wickets (DLS method)
North West Senior Cup Semi Finals
Fox Lodge 1st XI128 (27.4/36)
Newbuildings 1st XI128/2 (24.3/36)
Newbuildings 1st XI won by 8 wickets (DLS method)
Eglinton 1st XI126 (32.1/33)
Brigade 1st XI133/3 (25.4/33)
Brigade 1st XI won by 7 wickets (DLS method)
North West Cricket Premier League
Killyclooney 1st XI241/9 (38)
Bonds Glen 1st XI160 (28.1/32)
Killyclooney 1st XI won by 58 runs (DLS method)
Coleraine 1st XI127/9 (39)
Eglinton 1st XI129/3 (30.3/39)
Eglinton 1st XI won by 7 wickets
