Gardaí issue burglary prevention advice

Gardaí in Donegal have issued advice to the public regarding the preventing burglaries.

The first step is to keep gates closed.

They say a criminal who has to climb over a barricade will be aware that they are trespassing, increasing the risk of getting caught.

Ensure doors and windows are locked especially when the home is unoccupied.

Turn on lights, use timer switches and use an alarm to deter intruders.

Gardaí also warn that cash and jewellery remain the target. It is best to not keep cash at home, and to store jewellery in a safe.

It is also important, they say, to keep a record of your valuables.

Smart home security devices such as video doorbells and CCTV systems are also effective.

The public are urged to report all suspicious activity to Gardaí immediately, as well as take note of the registration plates of any suspicious vehicles and individuals you have concerns in relation to.