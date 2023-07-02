Gardaí renew appeal for information in Slieve League investigation

An Garda Siochána are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of an alleged assault that is reported to have occurred in the Slieve League/Killybegs vicinity between Saturday the 24th and Sunday the 25th of June.

Areas preserved in Slieve League to facilitate this investigation have been lifted and the area has fully reopened to the public.

This Garda investigation remains ongoing and an incident room has been established at Ballyshannon Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing to those who travelled in the area at that time and who observed any activity which drew their attention to come forward or who may have dashcam footage to make it available.