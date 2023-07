Traffic diversions are in place in Letterkenny to day ahead of the Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service at 4 o’clock this afternoon.

Conwal Graveyard Remembrance Service will take place at 4pm today, Sunday the 2nd of July.

Local diversions will be in place via Newmills Bridge, Rockhill Road, Bomany and Oldtown for through traffic.

All able bodied people are requested to park closer to Letterkenny town and walk out to the graveyard as the graveyard carpark and spaces along the Main Road at the graveyard wall will be reserved for disabled and car bound elderly attendees. Those wishing to avail of this parking are advised to come early. Parking will be available in the field directly opposite the graveyard and at O’Donnell Park GAA grounds.

It is essential that people attending comply with the ‘No Parking’ cones and don’t park on the footpath approach to the graveyard. Please leave it safe for those who have kindly walked out.

All gateways must be kept clear in the event of an ambulance requiring access or in the event of any type of an emergency.

Please ensure that you leave all items of value at home or secured within your car boot. Handbags, phones etc. should not be left on car seats.

Kindly comply with all requests and traffic directions from us. Thank you.