Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

All County League Results 22nd & 23rd July 2023

Division 1

Malin 0-09 v 0-12 St Eunan’s

Division 2

Letterkenny Gaels 0-04 v 1-17 Dungloe

Four Masters 1-16 v  4-06 Noamh Columba

Glenswilly 0-08 v 0-12 Buncrana

Naomh Brid 2-04 v 2-08 Burt

Noomh Muire LR 0-10 v 3-13 Termon

Fanad Gaels 1-09 v 0-14 Red Hughs

Letterkeny Gaels and Naomh Brid are relegated, Buncrana play Glenfin in the promotion/regulation play off, Glenswilly face Naomh Columba in the Division 2 final meanwhile Burt will play Naomh Padraig Muff in the Division 2/3 promotion regulation final.

Division 4

Aodh Ruadh 1-07 v 1-05 Glenfin

 

Donegal ladies Club League Finals 

Division 1 

Naomh Conaill 1-05 v 3-12 Termon

Division 2 Gold 

Dungloe 3-09 v 0-12 Fanad Gaels

Division 2 silver 

Killybegs 1-01 v 3-10 St Nauls

Division 2 Bronze

Naomh Columba 3-12 v 3-11 St Marys Convoy

Division 3 Gold 

Glenswilly 1-10 v 3-09 Kilcar

 

