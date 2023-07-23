All County League Results 22nd & 23rd July 2023

Division 1
Malin 0-09 v 0-12 St Eunan’s
Division 2
Letterkenny Gaels 0-04 v 1-17 Dungloe
Four Masters 1-16 v 4-06 Noamh Columba
Glenswilly 0-08 v 0-12 Buncrana
Naomh Brid 2-04 v 2-08 Burt
Noomh Muire LR 0-10 v 3-13 Termon
Fanad Gaels 1-09 v 0-14 Red Hughs
Letterkeny Gaels and Naomh Brid are relegated, Buncrana play Glenfin in the promotion/regulation play off, Glenswilly face Naomh Columba in the Division 2 final meanwhile Burt will play Naomh Padraig Muff in the Division 2/3 promotion regulation final.
Division 4
Aodh Ruadh 1-07 v 1-05 Glenfin
Donegal ladies Club League Finals
Division 1
Naomh Conaill 1-05 v 3-12 Termon
Division 2 Gold
Dungloe 3-09 v 0-12 Fanad Gaels
Division 2 silver
Killybegs 1-01 v 3-10 St Nauls
Division 2 Bronze
Naomh Columba 3-12 v 3-11 St Marys Convoy
Division 3 Gold
Glenswilly 1-10 v 3-09 Kilcar