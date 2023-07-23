Free school book scheme considered by Government

A plan to introduce the free school book scheme to secondary schools is being considered by Government.

Education Minister Norma Foley is said to be preparing for budget talks with the Finance and Public Expenditure Ministers to try to get funding for the scheme.

The Sunday Independent is reporting that Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators are urging Ms Foley and Finance Minister Michael McGrath to look into the extension to post-primary schools.

Labour Education Spokesperson Aodhán Ó Ríordáin says it would be very welcome: