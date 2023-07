Raphoe and Castlefin were struck by flash flooding last night.

McGlynn’s Restaurant in Castlefin took to social media to thank those who braved floodwaters to clear the road, stating not all heroes wear capes, and that the kindness showen is something that would not be forgotten.

Cathaoirleach of Lifford-Stranorlar Municipal District, Cllr. Liam Doherty says the water levels rose faster than anticipated in Raphoe: