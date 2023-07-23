Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Customer Service Award Winners

Ours to Protect

Successful weekend for Donegal athletes at National Juveniles

Donegal athletes were competing this weekend at the National Juveniles in Tullamore, Co Offlay.

Oisin Gillespie of Na Rosses AC won the u15 Boys High Jump with a jump of 1.68m and Stephen Slevin from Finn Valley AC got the bronze in the high jump.

It was Silver for Hannah Murray of Finn Valley AC in the 200m, she just missed out by a inched in a photo finish for gold in the 200m, following her 400m gold from yesterday and Dean Leeper came 2nd in the javelin also competing out of Finn Valley.

With all of the results from this weekend here’s our Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle with the wrap up of all the action…

