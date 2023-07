Donegal’s Dylan Browne McMonagle had a winner, a second and a third in the space of just over an hour and a half at Gowran Park.

Having been second on Designer Cailin and third on Goldana, he was on board the 2/1 favourite Lady Lunette for trainer RP Cody and duly obliged in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies and Mares Maiden over one mile.

In the same race, Luke McAteer was third on Sarah Purser, and was also third earlier in the day at the Kilkenny venue on Basilah Bear.