Donegal County Council are waning drivers of a road closure from Culdaff to Gleneely from Monday to Wednesday.

The R285 at Birney Brae, Glacknadrumman will close from 8am to 6pm each day to allow for essential repair works to take place.

The alternative route is in place:

Gleneely Village – Carrowmore Junction – Bocan Chapel

R238/244 R244/L1291 L1291/R238