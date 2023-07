BJ Banda scored a 85th minute winner to give Finn Harps a 2-1 win at Kerry on Friday night.

Ryan Flood gave Harps the lead in the 53rd minute but the home side would level the tie four minutes from the ninety.

Banda who only rejoined the club a numbers of weeks ago hit a late winner to move Harps up two places to 7th in the First Division.

After the match John Drummey spoke with Finn Harps boss Dave Rogers and he was “delighted” with the win…