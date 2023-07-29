Glenfin win play-off against Buncrana to preserve Division 1 status

Glenfin will be playing once again in the Brian McCormick Sports Division One of the All-County League next season.

In the promotion/relegation play-off at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, Glenfin beat Buncrana by 3-7 (16) to 1-6 (9).

Buncrana, who just missed out on getting into the Division 2 Final, will have to play in the second tier again next season.

In a well contested game, the sides were level at half-time at 1-3 apiece.

A Daniel McGlynn goal at the start of the second half proved pivotal and they always led after that with the third goal late on from Gerard Ward. Mark McGinty junior had scored Glenfin’s first goal.