Man in critical condition following three car collision in Derry

A man has been left in critical condition following a three car collision within the vicinity of Altnagelvin Roundabout.

Police received a report shortly before 7.30pm on yesterday afternoon of a collision involving a Skoda Superb, Nissan Qashqai and a Toyota Avensis.

The drivers of the two other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

The road has now fully reopened to traffic.

Police are appealing to anyone who has information to contact them on 101 and ask that anyone with a dash-cam could make the footage available.

