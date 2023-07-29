Naomh Padraig Muff win play-off and are promoted to Division 2

Naomh Padraig Muff will be playing in the Marley Coaches Division 2 of the All-County League next season.

In the promotion/relegation play-off at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny, Naomh Padraig Muff defeated Burt 3-07 to 2-06 in O’Donnell Park on Saturday evening.

Burt are now relegated and will play in the YES Chief Division 3 in next seasons All-County League.

At half time Burt led Naomh Padraig Muff 2-01 to 1-03.

Naomh Padraig Muff led by a point going into added time when they got a late goal to seal the victory.