Three people in court in the North for alleged human trafficking

Three people are due in court in the North today, charged as part of an investigation into alleged human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

It’s after the PSNI raided an Organised Crime Gang on Thursday.

This significant operation focused on the activities of a group suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit carried it out jointly with Romanian authorities.

A 35-year-old woman and two men, aged 29 and 26, have been charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and brothel keeping.

They also face charges of controlling prostitution for gain and money laundering offences.

The 29-year-old man has also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service for allegedly paying for sexual services.

They are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning.