Cowan joins Dergview ahead of new season

Keith Cowan has joined Irish League Championship side Dergview.

Tuesday was a busy day for Keith who confirmed his departure from Finn Harps at lunchtime and then confirmed his next move with the County Tyrone club that evening.

Cowan who returned to captain Harps just last December, found his game time limited in recent weeks and opted to move away from Ballybofey.

He’ll link up with the likes of his former Harps team mate Gareth Harkin and will be in the match day squad for the season opener against Portadown in Castlederg on Saturday.