9,813 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of July

There were 9,813 people on the Live Register in Donegal at the end of last month, a year on year rise of 5.6% on the July 2022 figure. It’s the third highest figure in the country, after Dublin and Cork.

The numbers rose in five of the counties Social Welfare offices and fell in the other three.

The steepest rise in the numbers signing on was recorded in Ballyshannon, with 1,179 on the register there, a rise of 27% on July of last year.

The Dungloe office had 1,197 people on the register, a rise of 25%, while there was a 17% rise in Killybegs, with 686 signing on there.

Smaller rises were recorded in Letterkenny, with 2,650 on the register, up 2%, and Buncrana with 1,762 signing on, a fall of 1%.

The sharpest fall was recorded in Ballybofey, with 1,218 people on the register, a rise of 5%.

There were 607 people signing on in Donegal Town, down 3%, and 514 on the register in Dunfanaghy, a fall of 2%

JULY 2023

JULY 2022