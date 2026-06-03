President Connolly signs Omagh Bombing Inquiry Bill into law

President Connolly has signed the International Co-operation (Omagh Bombing Inquiry) Bill 2026 and it has accordingly become law.

The legislation will allow for the taking of evidence in the State from a member or former member of An Garda Síochána, a member or former member of the Defence Forces, an office holder or former office holder of certain Departments of State or a former holder of ministerial office for the purposes of assisting the Omagh Bombing Inquiry.

The mechanism will be available to the Chairman of the Inquiry over its lifetime and will allow for assistance to be sought as matters arise in the course of his work.