Changes to child maintenance payments for lone parents

The Social Protection Minister’s announced changes to child maintenance payments to support lone parents.

Applicants for one-parent family payments and jobseeker’s transitional payments will no longer have to make efforts to seek maintenance from their child’s other parent.

Minister Heather Humphreys says this often involved lone parents having to go to court to seek a maintenance order.

According to the Minister, the change removes a potential additional stress for them, as well as reducing the burden on the courts system.