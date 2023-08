It ended 2-2 between Finn Harps and Galway United in Finn Park on Friday night.

The result means Harps are now unbeaten in five matches and they continue to hunt down a play off spot.

After the game Finn Harps manager Dave Rogers spoke with Diarmaid Doherty and he said his side showed “real character and resilience” tonight..

Diarmaid also got the reaction of Daithi McCallion who scored the late equaliser, which was his first senior goal..