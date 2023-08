The League of Ireland can confirm the following fixture change following discussions between both Clubs involved and Derry City’s progression in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

UCD v Derry City at the UCD Bowl, originally scheduled for Sunday, 6 August, 2023 at 15:00, will now be played on Wednesday, 6 September, 2023 at 19:45.

The Candystripes will travel to play FC Topol of Kazakhstan in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League on Thursday, 10th of August.