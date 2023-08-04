Dunlevy in bid for medal at Para Cycling Track Championships

Eve McCrystal and Katie George Dunleavy go in the individual pursuit bronze medal race at the Para Cycling Track Championships in Glasgow this Friday, August 4.

Katie George Dunlevy, whose father John is from Mountcharles, and Eve McCrystal have been amongst the most successful Para Athletes ever to have represented Ireland having medalled consistently at World and Paralympic Games since 2014.

Dunlevy is based in Crawley, West Sussex and has a background in rowing, she has a visual impairment. Eve McCrystal is one of Ireland’s best cyclists having won multiple individual titles.