Gardaí in Donegal have made an appeal to drivers to take care on the roads this bank holiday weekend to avoid ‘soul destroying’ and in many cases ‘avoidable’ tragedies.

In the social media post they called the message a simple one.

They say they dread going to the scene of serious traffic collisions and then having to travel to the victim’s home and bring their families’ ‘whole world crashing down.’

They ask that people do not drive under the influence, to slow down and wear a seatbelt.