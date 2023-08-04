Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Hurling: St. Eunan’s and Burt meet in first of the senior semi-finals

The first semi-final in the Grand Canal Hotel Donegal Summer Senior Hurling Championship takes place on Friday evening with St Eunan’s and Burt in action at O’Donnell Park with a 7.30 pm throw-in.

Burt will be without the injured Ronan McDermott.

The second semi-final sees Setanta and Buncrana in action at O’Donnell Park on Saturday at 7pm.

In the junior hurling championship, Burt meet Letterkenny Gaels in Letterkenny this Friday at 6.00 pm.

At MacCumhaill Park there’s intermediate semi-final action with Dungloe against Carndonagh at 7.30 while Killygordon is the venue for the meeting of Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon and MacCumhaills at 7.45.

