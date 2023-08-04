Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lettermacaward Boil Water notice lifted with immediate effect

The Boil Water Notice issued to over 2,200 people on the Lettermacaward Water Supply has been listed with immediate effect.

The notice was originally issued due to operational issues at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant.

All consumers on the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

 

Uisce Eireann statement in full –

 

Friday, 4 August 2023: Uisce Éireann and Donegal County Council wish to notify customers supplied by the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply that the Boil Water Notice issued on Monday, 31 July is now lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was originally issued due to operational issues at the Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant.

The notice was put in place to protect the health of approximately 2,266 customers supplied by the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply. The areas affected included Lettermacaward, Portnoo, Rossbeg, Cleangort, Doochary, Meenacross, Dooey, Glenties Road, Maghery, Inisfree Upper Island and Falmore areas.

All consumers on the Lettermacaward Public Water Supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

Paul Kilcoyne, Uisce Éireann, acknowledged the impact of this notice on the community.

“Uisce Éireann and Donegal County Council wish to thank everyone for their patience, co-operation and assistance during this Boil Water Notice and we greatly regret any inconvenience caused to homes and businesses in the community.”

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre (1800 278 278) is available to answer customer queries in relation to the lifting of this water quality notice.

Uisce Éireann is responsible for delivering public drinking water and wastewater services for the people of Ireland. We are committed to enabling communities to thrive by continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support sustainable growth and development, providing safe drinking water, and enhancing the environment. To find out more visit www.water.ie

