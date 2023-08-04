Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man and teen arrested on suspicion of burglaries in West Donegal

A man in his 20s and a teenager have been arrested in relation to on going investigation to a spate of burglaries in the west Donegal from January 2023 up until this month.

The arrests were made this morning, following a planned operation by Gardaí in Ballyshannon.

A male in his teens and a man were both arrested on suspicion of committing a number of burglaries in the Kilcar and Ardara areas in the west of the county.

A number of items of stolen property were recovered during this morning’s planned operation.

They both are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the county.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing at this time.

