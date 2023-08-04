More urgency needed in attempts to secure a civic cemetery site – Brogan

A Letterkenny councillor says he’s unhappy at the progress being made in securing a site for a civic cemetery in the town.

At a recent meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr Ciaran Brogan was told that a number of meetings have taken place with churches, and discussions will take place next month with ethnic minority groups and the intercultural platform.

The council told him when a site is identified, extensive technical and environmental assessments will be required.

However, Cllr Brogan says things are moving too slowly………….