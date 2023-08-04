Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI in Derry investigate fire and discovery of an injured man

Detectives in Derry who are investigating two incidents which happened in the city overnight, including a fire, are appealing for information and witnesses.

It’s believed they may be connected.

Last night at 10:45pm, the NIFRS reported a flat on fire in Duddy’s Court in the Waterside.

A number of reports were made in relation to this, including one that two men were seen running from the property.

While there was smoke damage,  no reports of any injuries occurred nor were any other properties affected.

Meanwhile, just before 1am this morning, PSNI received a report of an injured man on Fairview Road by Galliagh roundabout.

Police and the ambulance service attended the scene and the man was taken to hospital.

In a statement, Detective Sergeant Ballentine of Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said it’s believed the two may be linked.

Two arrests have been made so far of men aged 28 and 29 years old on suspicion of offences including arson endangering life with intent and grievous bodily harm with intent.

They both remain in custody at this time. 

