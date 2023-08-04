Road works set to take place in Mountcharles and Letterkenny

Road resurfacing works will be carried out at Glencoagh, Mountcharles today and next Tuesday from 8am until 6pm.

The road will be blocked at times to facilitate the works and all traffic will be diverted onto the N56, and the Ballydevitt to Letterbarra Road.

Meanwhile, details have been released of a number of road projects to take place in Letterkenny over the coming weeks.

Next week, from Wednesday August 9th to Friday August 11th, overlay works will take place at Rahan Road in Letterkenny, with traffic management measures in place.

The following week, from Monday August 14th to Friday August 18th, road works will take place on Crieve Road in Letterkenny. The council says traffic management will be in place, with some diversions to reduce traffic congestion.

The same week, on Thursday 17th and Friday 18th, works are set to take place at Speer’s Lane, with access limited to local access only. Alternatively, those works may be put back to the following week, in which case they will take place on Monday the 21st and Tuesday the 22nd of August.

Finally, part of Ard Lonan will be limited to pedestrian access only during working hours as works take place from Monday August 21st to Thursday August 31st August.