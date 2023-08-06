Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Calls for Donegal to become better informed on Palliative Care

As part of Palliative Care Week 2023, the All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care is calling on people in Donegal to become better informed about it’s benefits. The campaign reaches its milestone tenth year this Autumn, and will take place from 10 to 16 September.

This week aims to educate people across Ireland about the positive impact that it can have on life quality and to encourage them to learn more about the services available, should they need them in the future.

Director of All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care Karen Charnley has more…..

The Bundoran Lifeboat - William Henry Liddington - pic Nicholas Leach
News, Top Stories

Lough Swilly Volunteers rescue fishermen in need

6 August 2023
DMRT 4
News, Top Stories

Donegal Mountain Rescue Team advise vigilance for Bank Holiday hikers

6 August 2023
Late Conor McGinley
News, Top Stories

Mulroy College pay tribute to former pupil

6 August 2023
donegal-community-hospital
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for Donegal to become better informed on Palliative Care

6 August 2023
