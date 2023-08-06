Calls for Donegal to become better informed on Palliative Care

As part of Palliative Care Week 2023, the All Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care is calling on people in Donegal to become better informed about it’s benefits. The campaign reaches its milestone tenth year this Autumn, and will take place from 10 to 16 September.

This week aims to educate people across Ireland about the positive impact that it can have on life quality and to encourage them to learn more about the services available, should they need them in the future.

Director of All-Ireland Institute of Hospice and Palliative Care Karen Charnley has more…..