Mulroy College has paid tribute to former pupil, Connor McGinley who died in a fatal crash in Kerrykeel in the early hours of yesterday morning.

Principal, Ms Fiona Temple says they are all in deep shock and sadness on the passing of the 19 year old from Milford.

She says thoughts and prayers are with Connor’s family and friends at this very sad and difficult time.

Connor’s funeral mass will take place on Thursday at 12 noon in St Peter’s Church, Milford.