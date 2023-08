Naomh Conaill are this years Division 1 league champions after defeating St Eunan’s in MacCumhail Park, Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon.

It ended Naomh Conaill 0-09 St Eunan’s 1-05.

At half time Noamh Conaill led St Eunan’s 4 points to 2.

St Eunan’s did get a late goal from a penalty but it wasn’t enough as Noamh Conaill won by 1 point.

Here’s Brendan Devenney reporting from full time for Highland Radio Sport….