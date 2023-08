Motorists are set to be hit with road toll increases of up to 20c per trip on the M50 and other key routes next year.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland says a further hike “will be required in January 2024”, based on an inflation rate of 6%.

The potential 20c increase in M50 tolls alone would increase costs by over €100 per year for drivers making five return journeys on the motorway per week.

Sinn Féin Spokesperson on Transport, Martin Kenny, says the news is very disappointing for motorists: