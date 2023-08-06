Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Setanta into Senior Hurling Championship Final

Setanta are into the Donegal Senior Hurling Championship Final after beating Buncrana in O’Donnell Park last night.

It ended Setanta 5-22 Buncrana 0-12.

Setanta will now meet St Eunan’s in the final after they defeated Burt on Friday night.

