Three Donegal athletes have been selected to compete at the World Athletic Championships later this month in Budapest.

The athletes from Donegal selected are Finn Valley AC duo Mark English and Brendan Boyce and Kelly McGrory from Tir Chonaill AC.

Mark will run in the 800m while Brendan was pre selected for the 5k Walk and Kelly will be competing in the 4×4 Relay.

Here’s our athletic correspondent Patsy McGonagle with the wrap up of all the action this week…