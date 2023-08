St Eunan’s last minute goal wasn’t enough to get over the line against Naomh Conaill in the Division 1 League Final.

It ended Naomh Conaill 0-09 St Eunan’s 1-05 in MacCumhail Park, Ballybofey on Sunday afternoon.

After the match Brendan Devenney got St Eunan’s Manager Rory Kavanagh reaction to his side defeat and he said “we wouldn’t of been be happy with our performance and how we played”…