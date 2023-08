There are only 31 long term rentals available on Daft.ie in Donegal compared to the 1,796 properties available on Airbnb in the county.

The Irish Examiner reports that in a trend seen across Ireland, there are significantly less homes available for rent.

It is most prominent in tourist counties like Donegal.

The long term rentals account for less that 2% in the total of short-term and long-term lets in the county.