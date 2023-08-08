Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Derry arson ‘reckless act’ – Police

An arson at a house in Derry has been described as a ‘reckless act’ which could have had serious consequences.

It’s believed a window was broken and an accelerant used to start the fire at an unoccupied house in the Bonds Street area at around 11pm last night.

There are no reports of any injuries, however, damage was caused to the house.

Detective Sergeant Gingell from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Division says the blaze could have spread and we could have been dealing with a very different situation today.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information or who noticed anything suspicious in the area to contact them.

