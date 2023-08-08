First 400 entries in Donegal Half Marathon guaranteed t-shirt and specially commissioned medal

The first 400 people who register for this month’s Donegal Half Marathon will be guaranteed a technical t-shirt and specially commissioned medal.

Speaking ahead of the tenth staging of the Kernan’s sponsored Donegal Half Marathon, which takes place on Sunday, August 27th, in Letterkenny, race director, Brendan McDaid, said he is expecting the event to sell out.

“With less than three weeks to this year’s race, it looks like we will have at least 400 taking part,” he commented. “Compared to other years, entries are up significantly this far out from the event. Preparations are going well and the committee have been working hard behind the scenes getting things in order. The next few weeks are going to be busy and we are looking forward to another big crowd coming to Letterkenny on the last Sunday in August to take part in the Donegal Half Marathon,”

Once again, local company, Optum, will be sponsoring the volunteer end of the annual event.

“Optum have been with us from the start of the Donegal Half Marathon in 2014 and their support is a major benefit to the running of the race. The volunteer aspect is an extremely important one and we appreciate their ongoing help and sponsorship,” the race director said. Optum will sponsor the t-shirts for all the volunteers who will be helping out in the days leading up to and on the day of the race, while a number of its employees will be part of the volunteer teams.

“We are always looking for people to come forward to help in any way they can the day before the race, or on the day of the race.”

The Donegal Volunteer Centre the Donegal Half Marathon with the volunteers recruitment. Anyone looking to get involved can do so by following the link below:

https://volunteerdonegal.ie/volunteers/