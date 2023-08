Investigations are continuing in to a fatal road collision in Kerrykeel over the weekend which claimed the life of 19 year old Conor McGinley.

It happened at 3.30am in the Ranny area.

The only passenger of the car which collided with a pole remains in hospital at this time for non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with dashcam footage or who travelled the R246 between 3am and 4am is asked to contact gardaí.