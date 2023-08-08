Man injured and vehicles set alight in Derry last night

PSNI have released a statement regarding a spate of public disorder incidents which occurred in Derry last night.

They are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

The trouble broke out after authorities removed pallets from a Republican bonfire in Galliagh earlier in the day – because of safety concerns.

A driver was dragged from his vehicle in Galliagh Park in Derry at around 10.30pm last night. He was hit on the head and had his car set on fire.

Meanwhile earlier in the evening at approximately 5:50pm a bus on Upper Galliagh Road had its window damaged with a brick.

Over an hour later it was reported petrol bombs were thrown towards another bus, which was parked on the grounds of a community centre in Bracken Park.

Around this time it was also reported a group of youths had attempted to light a van on fire which was parked at a local playschool.

A further report came in after 8 o’clock regarding a delivery driver’s van which was attacked in Knockalla Park at half past four in the afternoon by two masked men.

Throughout the evening bins, tyres and pallets were dragged onto roads in the area and set alight.

The statement in full can be read below:

A driver was dragged from his vehicle in Galliagh Park in Derry/Londonderry at around 10.30pm last night (Monday 7th August), hit on the head and had his car set on fire.

Earlier in the evening, at around 5.50pm, a bus on Upper Galliagh Road had a window damaged after a brick was thrown at it. At around 7.15pm, it was reported petrol bombs were thrown towards a bus parked on the grounds of a community centre in Bracken Park. At around the same time, it was reported there was an attempt by a group of young people to set a van on fire that was parked at a local playschool. At around 8.10pm, it was reported a delivery driver’s van was attacked by two masked men in Knockalla Park earlier, at around 4.30pm, and damaged. Throughout yesterday evening, bins, tyres and pallets were dragged onto roads in Galliagh and set on fire.

Police are investigating each of these incidents, and appeal to anyone with information or has footage of what occurred to get in touch on 101.

Speaking after the disorder in Galliagh overnight, Derry City & Strabane Area Commander Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “What we saw unfold in Galliagh from late yesterday through to the early hours of this morning was both disappointing and worrying.

“We saw damage to community property, including attempts to burn a community bus and damage to a local business delivery van. Most seriously, a local man had his vehicle hijacked and set on fire, while he was also assaulted and left badly shaken-up. This type of criminal activity is totally unacceptable and should be condemned by all. Attacking and damaging vehicles and properties only serves to damage the community. It is wrong.

“We know these events are not reflective of the community and the people who live there. Nor are they reflective of the majority of young people in Galliagh.

“We will continue to work with community representatives, and monitor the situation over the coming days. We appeal for calm and urge those with influence to use that to ensure there is no repeat of any disorder.”