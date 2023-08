A commemoration has taken place this afternoon to mark the 25th anniversary of the Omagh Bombing.

29 people were killed, including a mother with unborn twins, when a car-bomb detonated in the town.

220 others were injured when the explosion happened at ten-past-three on this day in 1998.

Relatives of the victims laid flowers at the site of the blast in the town centre this afternoon.

Gerard McLauglin lost his 8-year-old cousin, Oran Doherty, and 12-year-old friend, Seán McLauglin……….