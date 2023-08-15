Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Allan Mulrooney appointed CEO of the Western Development Commission

The Western Development Commission has confirmed that Allan Mulrooney will become CEO of the organisation from next month.

The Sligo native has been acting as Interim CEO at the WDC since December, when Tomás Ó Síocháin stepped down to take on a new position as CEO of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

Prior to taking over as Interim CEO, Allan Mulrooney was Head of Communications and Atlantic Economic Corridor Development at the WDC for over four years.

Before joining the commission, he worked at IDA Ireland, and previously held several senior positions in private sector companies including the telecommunications sector and public relations.

He has been involved in community building projects across the North West region, focused on tourism and the growth of micro-enterprises.

The Western Development Commission is the state agency responsible for the economic and social development of the West and North West of Ireland.

Welcoming the Rural and Community Development Minister Heather Humphreys TD said the WDC is supporting the regeneration of rural towns and villages, and helping to en sure the region is a great place in which to live, work, run a business, and raise a family.

