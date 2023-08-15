Almost 19,000 children to benefit from free school books in Donegal

It’s been confirmed today that 18,950 children in Co. Donegal will benefit from free schoolbooks, workbooks and copy books from this September under an initiative introduced by Minister Norma Foley.

A €1.8 million funding package has been set aside for the scheme in Donegal.

Nationwide, more than 558,000 pupils enrolled in over 3,230 primary schools, including over 130 special schools, will benefit from the scheme. This scheme will significantly ease the financial burden facing families during back to-school time.

Over €50 million has been made available to support this scheme, including an administrative grant for schools rolling out the scheme.

Minister Charlie McConalogue said today this is a landmark moment for Irish education, and one which will provide significant benefit for families around the country.