Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€20,000 Cash Draw!

Ours to Protect

Bomb attacks, wherever they may be, are an attack on human dignity – Buncrana priest

The Parish Priest of Buncrana has said bombings are an attack on human dignity, and a sign that those behind them hold human life in contempt.

Fr John Walsh was speaking at a mass in St Mary’s Oratory last night during which the three Buncrana schoolboys and two Spanish visitors killed in the Omagh bombing 25 years ago today were remembered.

They were eight year old Oran Doherty and 12 year olds Shaun McLaughlin and James Barker. The two Spanish victims were 12 year old Fernando Blasco Baselga, and 23 year old youth leader Rocio Abad Ramos.

In his homily, Fr Walsh compared the bombing of Omagh to the dropping of the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945………..

 

You can listen to Fr Walsh’s homily in full here –

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Private commemoration taking place in Omagh to mark 25 years since bomb hit town

15 August 2023
RTE
News, Top Stories

Unclear if RTE Grant Thornton report will be published

15 August 2023
Heritage Week 2023 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

People in Donegal urged to take part in Heritage Week

15 August 2023
Fr John Walsh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bomb attacks, wherever they may be, are an attack on human dignity – Buncrana priest

15 August 2023
Advertisement

Related News

omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Private commemoration taking place in Omagh to mark 25 years since bomb hit town

15 August 2023
RTE
News, Top Stories

Unclear if RTE Grant Thornton report will be published

15 August 2023
Heritage Week 2023 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

People in Donegal urged to take part in Heritage Week

15 August 2023
Fr John Walsh
News, Audio, Top Stories

Bomb attacks, wherever they may be, are an attack on human dignity – Buncrana priest

15 August 2023
Allan Mulrooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Allan Mulrooney appointed CEO of the Western Development Commission

15 August 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Overnight leak detection works taking place in Urris

14 August 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube