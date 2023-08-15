Bomb attacks, wherever they may be, are an attack on human dignity – Buncrana priest

The Parish Priest of Buncrana has said bombings are an attack on human dignity, and a sign that those behind them hold human life in contempt.

Fr John Walsh was speaking at a mass in St Mary’s Oratory last night during which the three Buncrana schoolboys and two Spanish visitors killed in the Omagh bombing 25 years ago today were remembered.

They were eight year old Oran Doherty and 12 year olds Shaun McLaughlin and James Barker. The two Spanish victims were 12 year old Fernando Blasco Baselga, and 23 year old youth leader Rocio Abad Ramos.

In his homily, Fr Walsh compared the bombing of Omagh to the dropping of the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima in 1945………..

You can listen to Fr Walsh’s homily in full here –