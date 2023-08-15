Burst water main impacting Teelin and Ballymore

Works are ongoing to repair a burst water main in the Teelin and Ballymore areas of Donegal.
Uisce Eireann says works are scheduled to take place until 7pm this evening.
They are advising of water supply and traffic disruptions.
