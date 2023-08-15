Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Burst water main impacting Teelin and Ballymore

Works are ongoing to repair a burst water main in the Teelin and Ballymore areas of Donegal.

Uisce Eireann says works are scheduled to take place until 7pm this evening.

They are advising of water supply and traffic disruptions.

college graduation degree student
Donegal Gardai reissue warning over student accommodation fraud

15 August 2023
police
Woman hospitalised following incident with cyclist in Derry

15 August 2023
Killybegs
Mackerel scanners installed in Killybegs as part of national scientific initiative

15 August 2023
Creeslough Sign
Fr John Joe Duffy says ‘tidal wave of support’ lifted Creeslough community

15 August 2023
